Bill Belichick backs Eli Manning’s Hall of Fame pursuit

Eli Manning was named one of the semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s modern era ballot two weeks ago as he tries to get to Canton, Ohio, in his first year.

The former New York Giants star has a Hall of Fame worthy resume with two Super Bowl championships – both over Tom Brady and an undefeated New England Patriots team – as well as 57,023 passing yards and 366 touchdown passes. Those statistics were among the highest in the NFL ever when he retired from the sport after the 2019 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, getting into the Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot is an uphill climb as he will have to last as long as Antonio Gates, Torry Holt, Reggie Wayne, Darren Woodson, Fred Taylor and a handful of others who have been on the ballot longer.

Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick appeared on ESPN’s “ManningCast” on Monday during the Los Angeles Rams’ playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings and threw his support behind the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

“Eli, you don’t look that good in that hoodie, but you’re going to look great in a gold jacket,” Belichick told Manning. “I’m sure that’s going to happen, and you deserve it so much to join Peyton in a gold jacket too.”

PACKERS’ KEISEAN NIXON DISPUTES EARLY FUMBLE IN WILD-CARD ROUND GAME, ARGUES EAGLES SHOULD HAVE BEEN PENALIZED

Manning told the New York Post last week he was not exactly so sure.

“I guess it’s different just because it’s all out of your hands, you’re not campaigning for it, you’re not trying to talk to people about it or prove your point,” he said. “If I get in, it will be an awesome, unbelievable few days down in New Orleans, and if I don’t, it’s not going to ruin it for me. I’m not going to be in a bad mood, I’m not going to be sulking around.

“Just to be included in the top 15 this year is a great honor, and so I look at all of this as positive and a fun experience.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If he does get in, the announcement ceremony would take place in New Orleans – Manning’s hometown.