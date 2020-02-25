Big Ten Conference women's basketball championship history

The Big Ten Conference holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Big Ten features 14 teams, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

The conference tournament begins March 4 and runs through March 8.

The women’s basketball tournament began in 1995.

2019: IOWA

Iowa on the Big Ten over Maryland in 2019, 90-76. Megan Gustafson was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player (MOP).

2018: OHIO STATE

In 2018, Ohio State reclaimed the Big Ten title. They defeated Maryland, 79-69. Kelsey Mitchell was MOP of the tournament.

2017: MARYLAND

Maryland won a third straight title in 2017. They defeated Purdue, 74-64. Brionna Jones was named tournament MOP.

2016: MARYLAND

Maryland repeated as champions in 2016. The Terrapins defeated Michigan State, 60-44. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough was tournament MOP.

2015: MARYLAND

Maryland won the Big Ten for the first time in 2015. They defeated Ohio State, 77-74. Lexie Brown was named tournament MOP.

2014: NEBRASKA

Nebraska won its first Big Ten title in 2014. They defeated Iowa, 72-65. Rachel Theriot was named MOP.

2013: PURDUE

In 2013, Purdue won its ninth Big Ten title. They defeated Michigan State, 62-47. Drey Mingo was named MOP.

2012: PURDUE

Purdue won its first Big Ten title since 2008. The Boilermakers defeated Nebraska, 74-70, in 2012. Brittany Rayburn was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

2011: OHIO STATE

The Buckeyes won a third straight title in 2011. They defeated Penn State, 84-70. Jantel Lavender won a third consecutive MOP award.

2010: OHIO STATE

Ohio State won the Big Ten over Iowa, 66-64. Jantel Lavender was named MOP for a second straight year.

2009: OHIO STATE

Ohio State started its reign in the Big Ten in 2009. The Buckeyes defeated Purdue, 67-66. Jantel Lavender was named MOP.

2008: PURDUE

In 2008, Purdue repeated as champions. The Boilermakers edged Illinois 58-56. FahKara Malone was named MOP.

2007: PURDUE

Purdue won the title in 2007. They defeated Ohio State, 64-52. Katie Gearlds won the MOP award.

2006: OHIO STATE

Ohio State won the conference in 2006. The Buckeyes defeated Purdue, 63-60. Brandie Hoskins won the MOP award.

2005: MICHIGAN STATE

Michigan State won its first Big Ten title. They defeated Minnesota, 54-49. Kristin Haynie was named tournament MOP.

2004: PURDUE

Purdue won a fifth conference title in 2004. They edged out Penn State, 59-58. Sherka Wright became the first multi-MOP winner.

2003: PURDUE

Purdue won the conference tournament in 2003. They defeated Ohio State, 67-65. Sherka Wright won the Most Outstanding Player award.

2002: INDIANA

Indiana won its first conference title in 2002. The Hoosiers knocked off Penn State, 75-72. Heather Cassidy was named MOP.

2001: IOWA

Iowa reclaimed Big Ten glory in 2001. They defeated Purdue, 75-70. Cara Consuegra was named MOP.

2000: PURDUE

Purdue won a third consecutive Big Ten title against Penn State, 71-63. Helen Darling was named MOP.

1999: PURDUE

Purdue repeated as conference champions in 1999. The Boilermakers defeated Illinois, 80-76. Stephanie White was named tournament MOP.

1998: PURDUE

Purdue won the Big Ten in 1998, 59-49, over Penn State. Andrea Garner, of Penn State, was named MOP.

1997: IOWA

In 1997, Iowa won the Big Ten. They defeated Illinois, 63-56. Angela Hamblin was named tournament MOP.

1996: PENN STATE

Penn State won the second-ever Big Ten Conference tournament in 1995. They defeated Purdue, 71-69. Angie Potthoff was tournament MOP.

1995: PENN STATE

Penn State won the first Big Ten Conference tournament in 1995. They beat Ohio State, 68-63. Miss Masley was named tournament MOP.