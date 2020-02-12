Big South Conference men's basketball championship history

The Big South Conference holds an annual men’s basketball competition where the winner of the championship game gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Eleven schools make up the conference: Campbell, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, Hampton, High Point, Longwood, Presbyterian, Radford, UNC Asheville, SC Upstate and Winthrop.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

The tournament will begin on March 3 and will continue through March 8, when the championship game will take place.

2019: GARDNER-WEBB

Gardner-Webb University went on to defeat Radford University, 76-64, in the 2019 championship game, earning their first NCAA Tournament bid in the school’s history. D.J. Laster was named tournament MVP.

2018: RADFORD

Radford defeated Liberty University, 55-52, in 2018 to win an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, where they eventually made it to the First Four before losing to Villanova in the first round.

2017: WINTHROP

The Winthrop Eagles bested Campbell University’s Fighting Camels, 76-59, in 2017 to win the Big South Tournament. Winthrop’s Keon Johnson was named MVP.

2016: UNC ASHEVILLE

UNC Asheville beat Winthrop, 77-68, to win the championship title. Dwayne Sutton was named MVP.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2015: COASTAL CAROLINA

Coastal Carolina beat Winthrop, 81-70, to earn their fifth championship title. Elijah Wilson was named MVP.

2014: COASTAL CAROLINA

The Chanticleers, led by head coach Cliff Ellis, defeated Winthrop, 76-61. Warren Gillis was named MVP.

2013: LIBERTY

Liberty beat four-time champions Charleston Southern University, 87-76, to earn their spot in the NCAA Tournament, making them only the second 20-loss team to ever qualify.

PATRIOT LEAGUE MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2012: UNC ASHEVILLE

After being named regular-season champions, UNC Asheville beat Virginia Military Institute, 80-64, to win consecutive championship titles.

2011: UNC ASHEVILLE

UNC Asheville defeated Coastal Carolina, 60-47. Matt Dickey was named MVP

2010: WINTHROP

Winthrop, led by Mantoris Robinson, went on to win the Big South Tournament over Coastal Carolina, 64-53. Robinson was named MVP.

2009: RADFORD

Radford scored 108 points against Virginia Military Institute, the highest points ever earned in the history of the Big South Tournament Final, to win their second championship title. Artsiom Parakhouski was named MVP.

2008: WINTHROP

UNC Asheville fell, 66-48, to Winthrop, giving them their fourth consecutive title in 2008. Michael Jenkins was named MVP.

HORIZON LEAGUE MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2007: WINTHROP

Winthrop’s Craig Bradshaw led the Eagles to their third straight title over Virginia Military Institute. He was named the tournament’s MVP.

2006: WINTHROP

Torrell Martin was named MVP for the second year in a row after Winthrop defeated Coastal Carolina by just one point in the 2006 final.

2005: WINTHROP

Winthrop defeated Charleston Southern, 68-46, to win the 2005 championship. Torell Martin was named MVP.

2004: LIBERTY

Despite losing 89-44 to Liberty in the championship game, High Point University’s Danny Gatherings was named MVP.

2003: UNC ASHEVILLE

UNC Asheville beat Radford, 85-71, to win the 2003 Big South Tournament. Andre Smith was named MVP.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2002: WINTHROP

Winthrop won big over High Point in their first final appearance, earning their fourth consecutive championship title in a 70-48 game.

2001: WINTHROP

Radford’s Andrey Savtchenko was named tournament MVP despite his team losing, 67-65, to Winthrop.

2000: WINTHROP

Winthrop defeated UNC Asheville, 81-68, to win the 2000 championship title. Greg Lewis was named MVP.

1999: WINTHROP

MVP Henson Groves led the Winthrop Eagles to a 86-74 win over Radford.

1998: RADFORD

Radford defeated UNC Asheville, 63-61, to win their first-ever championship title.

1997: CHARLESTON

Liberty’s Peter Aluma was named MVP despite losing, 64-54, to Charleston Southern.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

1996: UNC GREENSBORO

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro defeated Liberty, 79-53, to win their first and only championship title. Scott Hartzell was named tournament MVP.

1995: CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Charleston Southern defeated UNC Greensboro by just one point to win the championship game in 1995. Eric Burks was named MVP.

1994: LIBERTY

Liberty earned its first championship title by defeating Campbell University, 76-62.

1993: COASTAL CAROLINA

Coastal Carolina defeated Winthrop, 78-65, to win the Big South Tournament. Tony Dunkin was named MVP.

1992: CAMPBELL

The Fighting Camels beat the Charleston Southern Buccaneers, 67-53, to win Campbell’s first and only championship title. Mark Mocnik was named MVP.

1991: COASTAL CAROLINA

Coastal Carolina won its second straight championship title in an easy 89-54 win over Augusta University.

1990: COASTAL CAROLINA

Coastal Carolina defeated UNC Asheville, 76-73, to win their first of five championship titles. UNC Asheville’s Milton Moore was named MVP for the second year in a row.

1989: UNC ASHEVILLE

UNC Asheville’s Milton Moore led the Bulldogs to a 93-78 victory over Campbell.

1988: WINTHROP

Winthrop defeated Radford, 71-56, to win their first of 11 Big South Tournament championships.

1987: CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Charleston Southern beat Campbell by just one point to win its second-consecutive title. Ben Hinson was also named MVP for the second year in a row.

1986: CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Charleston Southern won its first championship title after defeating Augusta, 68-60.