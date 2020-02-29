Big Sky Conference women's basketball championship history

The Big Sky Conference holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Big Sky features 11 teams, including Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Sacramento State, Southern Utah, and Weber State.

The women’s basketball conference tournament begins March 9 and runs through March 14.

The Big Sky began holding women’s basketball tournaments in 1989.

Read below for a list of past champions.

2019: PORTLAND STATE

Portland State defeated Eastern Washington, 61-59, in 2019. Ashley Bolston was named MVP.

2018: NORTHERN COLORADO

Northern Colorado defeated Idaho, 91-69, in 2018. Savannah Smith was named tournament MVP.

2017: MONTANA STATE

Montana State defeated Idaho State, 62-56, in 2017. Peyton Ferris was named tournament MVP.

2016: IDAHO

Idaho won the title in 2016, defeating Idaho State 67-65. Mikayla Ferenz was named tournament MVP.

2015: MONTANA

Montana won the Big Sky in 2015, 60-49, over Northern Colorado. Kellie Rubel was named MVP.

2014: NORTH DAKOTA

North Dakota defeated Montana, 72-55, in 2014. Mia Loyd was named tournament MVP.

2013: MONTANA

Montana won the Big Sky in 2013. The Grizzlies defeated Northern Colorado, 56-43. Kenzie De Boer was named tournament MVP.

2012: IDAHO STATE

Idaho State narrowly defeated Northern Colorado in 2012, 49-46. Chelsea Pickering was named tournament MVP.

2011: MONTANA

Montana defeated Portland State, 62-58, in 2011. Stephanie Stender was named tournament MVP.

2010: PORTLAND STATE

Portland State defeated Montana State, 62-58, in 2010. Claire Faucher was named MVP.

2009: MONTANA

In 2009, Montana repeated as champions defeating Portland State 69-62. Mandy Morales won a second MVP award.

2008: MONTANA

Montana put up the first 100-point game in the Big Sky. The Grizzlies defeated Montana State, 101-65, in 2008. Mandy Morales was the tournament MVP.

2007: IDAHO STATE

Idaho State defeated Northern Arizona in 2007, 84-78. Natalie Doma won the MVP award.

2006: NORTHERN ARIZONA

In 2006, Northern Arizona won its first Big Sky title. They defeated Weber State, 74-59.

2005: MONTANA

Montana repeated as champions in 2005, defeating Weber State 81-64. Hollie Tyler was named tournament MVP.

2004: MONTANA

Montana was back on top of the Big Sky in 2004. The Grizzlies defeated Idaho State, 66-62. Brooklynn Lorenzen was named tournament MVP.

2003: WEBER STATE

Weber State repeated as champions in 2003. Sheila Robertson was named tournament MVP.

2002: WEBER STATE

In 2002, Weber State defeated Montana State 53-47. Stephanie Stanger was tournament MVP.

2001: IDAHO STATE

Idaho State won its first Big Sky title in 2001. They defeated Montana, 68-59. Mandi Carver was the MVP.

2000: MONTANA

Montana defeated Cal State Northridge, 66-53, in 2000. Linda Weyler took home the MVP award.

1999: CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE

In 1999, Cal State Northridge got a taste for the Big Sky title. They defeated Portland State, 79-65. Edniesha Curry was named tournament MVP.

1998: MONTANA

Montana would remain on top in the Big Sky again in 1998. The Grizzlies knocked off Northern Arizona 52-48. Angella Bieber was named tournament MVP.

1997: MONTANA

Montana stayed winning in 1997, beating Montana State 52-49. Greta Koss won a second straight tournament MVP.

1996: MONTANA

In 1996, Montana won its seventh title in eight years, defeating Weber State 72-60. Greta Koss was named tournament MVP.

1995: MONTANA

Montana defeated Montana State in 1995, 75-57. Kristy Langton-Schlimgen was named tournament MVP.

1994: MONTANA

Montana was back on top in 1994, defeating Boise State 81-65. Ann Lake was named tournament MVP.

1993: MONTANA STATE

Montana State ended Montana’s streak in 1993. The Bobcats defeated the Grizzlies, 64-57. Cass Bauer was named tournament MVP.

1992: MONTANA

In 1992, Montana knocked off Boise State in the finals. They defeated the Broncos, 82-67. Shannon Cate won her third MVP award.

1991: MONTANA

Montana won a third consecutive title in 1991. They defeated Montana State, 77-49. Shannon Cate became the first multi-MVP winner.

1990: MONTANA

In 1990, Montana won the title for a second time. They defeated Idaho, 64-49. Shannon Cate was named tournament MVP.

1989: MONTANA

Montana won the first-ever Big Sky Conference tournament in 1989. The Grizzlies defeated Idaho, 63-49. Lis McLeod was named tournament MVP.