Biden’s withdrawal from 2024 presidential race draws reactions from sports world

Joe Biden announced Sunday he will not seek re-election for president, ending speculation over whether he would withdraw.

Biden released a statement on his withdrawal from the race on X. Separately, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president. The Biden-Harris ticket defeated Donald Trump and Mike Pence in the 2020 presidential election.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Harris would have to pick a running mate but it will ultimately be up to the rest of the party to nominate her for president at the Democratic National Convention next month.

The announcement bled into the sports world as plenty of athletes, executives and other figures weighed in on his decision.

FROM DEBATE CATASTROPHE TO STANDING DOWN: BIDEN’S ROAD TO THE EXIT

Biden’s decision came about a month after a disastrous debate with Trump and more than a week after the 45th president of the United States was wounded in an assassination attempt.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden’s letter read in part. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.

“For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do – when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.