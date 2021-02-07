Biden chooses whether he'd rather have Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady on his team

President Biden didn’t exactly make a prediction as to who will win Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers but did give an idea of which quarterback he would rather have on his team.

Biden told CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell during their pre-Super Bowl interview he would probably like to have someone younger like Patrick Mahomes playing with him if he was a wide receiver.

“Obviously, Brady’s a great quarterback. Mahomes seems like he’s got a lot of potential. And so, I’d probably take a shot with the young guy I didn’t expect as much from,” Biden told O’Donnell.

He stopped short of making an official Super Bowl pick, though.

“Well, I didn’t say that. I don’t know who’s gonna win. I think they’re both great quarterbacks. One is just a younger version, potentially, of an old, great quarterback. Not old. In NFL terms, old,” he added.

President Trump and President Obama had previously picked Brady’s New England Patriots to win the big game. The current Buccaneers quarterback had won Super Bowls during Trump and Obama’s presidencies and even won while George W. Bush was the Commander-in-Chief.

CBS Sports noted last month that Biden joined Brady in a special club and is the answer to a very specific trivia question. There have only been five colleges that have produced a president and Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Biden attended Delaware which Joe Flacco went to college and won Super Bowl XLVII. Brady went to Michigan, in which President Ford attended.

Miami-Ohio (President Harrison and Ben Roethlisberger), Navy (President Carter and Roger Staubach) and Stanford (President Hoover and Jim Plunkett and John Elway).