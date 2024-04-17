Biden calls for female athletes to get ‘paid what they deserve’ as Caitlin Clark’s WNBA salary sparks debate

President Biden called for women to be “paid what they deserve” Tuesday as a debate raged online about salaries in the WNBA after Caitlin Clark was selected No. 1 overall in the draft.

Biden’s X account fired off a post regarding women’s sports.

“Women in sports continue to push new boundaries and inspire us all,” Biden wrote on X. “But right now we’re seeing that even if you’re the best, women are not paid their fair share.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s time that we give our daughters the same opportunities as our sons and ensure women are paid what they deserve.”

Biden’s post came hours after the Indiana Fever selected Clark with the top pick in the draft. Cameron Brink went No. 2 to the LA Sparks, and Kamilla Cardoso went No. 3 to the Chicago Sky. The draft sparked increased interest in WNBA salaries, and Spotrac provided the information.

The online contracts-centric website posted Clark’s rookie contract numbers. Clark will likely sign a four-year, $338,056 deal. She’ll earn $76,535 in 2024, and it will increase each year. If the team option is picked up in 2027, she’ll earn $97,582.

2024 WNBA CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS: ACES FAVORED; FEVER’S ODDS SHORTEN

Some of the WNBA’s highest-paid players include the Dallas Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale, Phoenix Mercury’s Kahleah Copper and Seattle Storm’s Jewell Loyd. They all make nearly $242,000 per year, according to Spotrac.

While players like Russell Wilson called for female athletes to get paid more, Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti made note of how revenue was being shared.

“The biggest stumbling block with the growth of WNBA player compensation is the way that revenue is being shared,” he wrote on X. “Per the 2020 CBA, the league must hit a certain budgeted revenue threshold annually before any revenue sharing kicks in.

“While overall revenue is increasing, player’s ability to capitalize is still very limited. Change is imminent.”

Clark, like many athletes coming out of college, can still earn endorsement money from NIL deals. Clark has deals with State Farm, Panini America and Nike, among others.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2023 WNBA season was the most watched regular season in 21 years, averaging 505,000 viewers among ESPN, ABC and CBS, the league said in September. WNBA attendance was also up 16% compared to last year. The average attendance in 2023 was 6,615 fans, and the total attendance was at 1,587,488.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.