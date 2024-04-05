Bianca Belair hypes WrestleMania 40 ahead of major tag match: ‘It’s our Super Bowl’

For three-time women’s champion Bianca Belair, the feeling of WrestleMania never gets old.

Belair will enter her fourth WrestleMania on Saturday night when she teams with Naomi and Jade Cargill to take on Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane and Asuka in a six-woman tag-team match to potentially put an end to a longtime feud with the group.

Regardless of who has been a thorn in her side for the last 12 months, Belair told Fox News Digital she couldn’t be more excited about WrestleMania.

“WrestleMania is always huge. I always say when WrestleMania is over, the very next day at ‘Raw,’ we’re already preparing for the next WrestleMania,” she said. “WrestleMania is always on our minds. So, it always feels like it takes so long to get here but yet it comes so quickly. It’s the most exciting time of the year. It’s our Super Bowl.”

Belair underscored just how important WrestleMania was to her and how special it was just to be a part of it in some way.

“Everybody’s fighting to get on WrestleMania because that’s everybody’s dream,” Belair said. “It’s really cool they have the WrestleMania posters and the pre-shows and advertising for it and I see myself on the poster … Just knowing that WrestleMania has been such a huge part of my career. Every single year I’ve done big things at WrestleMania and I’m undefeated at WrestleMania.

“Knowing that I’m creating that legacy of something I can look forward to every single year to try and get there and try to continue this undefeated streak and knowing that I’m expected to be part of it … just the journey of trying to get there – it’s really cool. I get to add my name to the list of other legends that are there at WrestleMania and that I have an archive where generations after me, for my kids, where they’ll be able to actually watch me at these WrestleManias and these big moments.”

If Belair and company pick up the victory, she will move to 4-0 in her career at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 40 will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

