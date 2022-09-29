Bengals’ white uniforms draw mixed reactions on social media

The Cincinnati Bengals debuted their white Bengal jerseys for Thursday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Joe Burrow-led team donned white jerseys with black lettering and black stripes on the shoulders. The helmet was also white with black stripes. It’s the first time ever that the Bengals played an NFL game without their famous orange helmet with black stripes.

“When you wear the helmet like that, it is one of those situations where you got to put up or shut up,” a young Cris Collinsworth was heard saying in the Bengals’ release video back in July.

But when the team trotted out on the field at Paycor Stadium, the reviews weren’t great across the board. There were some NFL fans who loved it but others who were confused by it.

The Bengals started the season as the defending AFC champions but fell flat out of the gate with a 1-2 start. Entering Week 4, Burrow had 812 passing yards, six touchdown passes, four interceptions and completed 64% of his passes.

Cincinnati had a tough matchup against Miami on Thursday but will have to hit the road in Weeks 5 and 6 with the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints on their docket.