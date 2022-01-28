The Cincinnati Bengals are sure to walk into a raucous crowd Sunday when they visit Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Arrowhead Stadium is one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL and with the potential of another Super Bowl appearance on the horizon, the fans are going to bring the noise upon kickoff.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Thursday his team is ready.

“It really starts with me getting the play in quickly so Joe’s got time to discuss in the huddle and make the adjustments at the line of scrimmage that we need,” he said, referring to quarterback Joe Burrow, via the Dayton Daily News.

“We’ve played in really loud environments before. I know this will be a different situation, and with that brings a different ramp-up of crowd noise. We’ve been in the stadium. We’ve used our stadium speakers. I think it’s been really effective and allowed us to get good quality work and stress our communication so that we’ll be ready on Sunday.”

Burrow knows what it’s like to step into a noisy stadium, after all he did star at LSU for two years and led the Tigers to a national championship.

“In the SEC, every single week it seems like every stadium is really loud, there’s hundreds of thousands of people,” Burrow said Wednesday, via NFL.com.

“This one is going to be similar. We expect it to be really loud, we’re talking about it throughout the week. We’re going to have to be great with our communication, our non-verbal communication, just like every week on the road.”

Cincinnati got the best of Kansas City in their matchup earlier this month, 34-31. But that game was played at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.