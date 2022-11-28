Bengals’ Ted Karras curses off Titans fans after win: ‘Right up yours, Tennessee’

Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Ted Karras didn’t appear to be a fan of the Tennessee Titans crowd and let fans of the home team know what was on his mind as he left the field Sunday.

The Bengals narrowly defeated the Titans, 20-16, in a rematch of their playoff meeting last season. Joe Burrow’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins early in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference-maker in the end.

Karras was walking off the field at Nissan Stadium and was filmed trash-talking Titans fans.

“F–k yeah!” Karras screamed at the crowd. “Right up yours, Tennessee. F–k you.”

Karras is a two-time Super Bowl champion as he started the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots. He played for the Patriots last season, too, and spent 2020 with the Miami Dolphins.

He signed a three-year deal with the Bengals in the offseason as Cincinnati looked to get Burrow some help after he was sacked an NFL-leading 51 times in 2021.

He’s played in each of Cincinnati’s 11 games this season. The Titans only got to Burrow one time in the entire game.

Burrow finished 23 of 37 with 270 passing yards and the clutch touchdown. Samaje Perine had a rushing touchdown to go along with 58 yards on the ground.