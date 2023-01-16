Bengals’ Sam Hubbard makes NFL history with game-changing fumble return for touchdown

Sam Hubbard may have saved the Cincinnati Bengals’ season at the goal line.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley was rolling in the fourth quarter. He had a touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson to tie the game at 17 and appeared to be getting ready to give his team the lead after a 25-yard run that got the team to within 2 yards of a touchdown.

However, Logan Wilson and Hubbard had different ideas.

Huntley went over the top of the line of scrimmage to try and get a touchdown but Wilson knocked the ball out of the quarterback’s hands and Hubbard recovered. The defensive lineman ran the ball 98 yards for a touchdown for one of the wildest touchdowns of the 2022-23 postseason so far.

The play lit up social media.

It was the longest fumble return in postseason history.

Hubbard had four tackles and a quarterback hit before he returned the ball for a touchdown. Wilson had nine tackles and a forced fumble as the play was over.

The play put Cincinnati up a touchdown and an extra point with about 11:39 to play in the game.

The Bengals are the defending AFC champions and were looking to get past a tough division rival in the Ravens.