Bengals keep playoff hopes alive with exhilarating overtime win over Broncos

Saturday night was a wild roller-coaster ride for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals kept their playoff hopes alive with a 30-24 victory over the Denver Broncos.

After Bo Nix threw an interception with 2:30 to go in regulation, the Bengals scored a touchdown roughly a minute later. But the decision not to run off some time came back to bite the Bengals.

The Broncos had 1:29 on the clock after the score, and it was just what they needed. Marvin Mims caught his second touchdown of the day over two defenders on a wild throw from Nix. The play was reviewed to determine whether Mims had possession through the catch, but the ruling on the field of a touchdown stood. With the PAT, the game went into overtime, capping a 28-point fourth quarter.

The teams exchanged punts, and Burrow and the Bengals got into field goal range on their next drive. But Cade York’s 33-yarder bounced off an upright.

Cincy, though, forced a second punt, giving the Bengals life, and they took advantage. Burrow dropped a 31-yard dot in a bucket for Higgins to put the Bengals at the Denver 3-yard line. On the next play, Higgins completed the job with a touchdown, his third of the evening, to end the game.

A loss would have eliminated the Bengals from playoff contention. Now, they’ll need a win and some help in Week 18.

Burrow threw for 412 yards, completing 39 of his 49 pass attempts. All three of his touchdown passes went to Higgins. Burrow also ran in for a score late in the fourth. Higgins caught 11 passes for 131 yards to go with his hat trick.

A win or tie would have put the Broncos in the playoffs, and they’ll have to wait until the season’s final week to determine their playoff fate. Nix was 24-for-31 passing for 219 yards and three touchdowns.

Cincy will make the playoffs if they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers next and the Broncos lose to the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver controls its own destiny.

