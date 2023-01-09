Bengals’ Joe Mixon answers ex-NFL star’s call for coin-flip celebration, Chad Johnson vows to pay fine

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon answered Chad Johnson’s request on Sunday when he flipped a coin as part of his touchdown celebration against the Baltimore Ravens.

Mixon’s touchdown celebration trolled the NFL over one of the league’s playoff scenarios. A Ravens win would’ve meant a coin flip to determine the site of its playoff game. Baltimore needed the Los Angeles Chargers to lose against the Denver Broncos, too – and they almost did.

Mixon scored the first touchdown of the day with 1:11 to go in the first quarter. It was a 1-yard score and helped put Cincinnati up 10-0 early in the game. He joined his teammates in the end zone and removed a coin from his glove. He then flipped it in the end zone and kicked his leg through the air.

Johnson, who was also known as Chad Ochocinco, tweeted Saturday he would love to see one Bengals player do a coin-flip celebration. Mixon came through.

“Dear Bengals players, if you love me the way i love you guys when you score tomorrow someone has to flip a coin as their celebration & call tails,” he wrote.

The former Bengals wide receiver added Sunday that he would reimburse Mixon and other players if they got fined for the celebration.

“Whatever fine is imposed from the league office i will be reimbursing Joe Mixon & anyone else implicated in the beat celebration this year,” he wrote.

Mixon said he would hold Johnson to it.

“I might get fined for that. Then they said Chad would cover whatever fine there is. I’m going to holler at Chad. If he said it, I’m sure he’s a man of his word,” he said via the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The running back added that the toughest part was determining how he was going to get a quarter on the field.