Bengals’ Joe Burrow shares pro-choice message in wake of Roe v. Wade decision

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow shared a pro-choice post on his Instagram Stories on Monday in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The post, which had been shared on multiple social media accounts, started with “I’m no pro-murdering babies” and gave several hypothetical situations about why a woman would choose to have an abortion.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’m pro-Becky who found out at her 20 week anatomy scan that the infant she had been so excited to bring into this world had developed without life sustaining organs,” the post read in part.

“I’m pro-Susan who was sexually assaulted on her way home from work, only to come to the horrific realization that her assailant planted his seed in her when she got a positive pregnancy test result a month later.”

COLIN KAEPERNICK’S AGENT DISMISSES WARREN SAPP’S CRITICISM OF RAIDERS WORKOUT

The post rattled off several other hypotheticals.

“You can argue and say that I’m pro-choice all you want, but the truth is: I’m pro-life. Their lives. Women’s lives,” the post ended.

After Roe v. Wade was overturned, at least 13 states in the country have so-called “trigger laws,” which ban most abortions, that will take effect immediately or within weeks of the high court’s ruling. Blue states, however, are looking to expand access to abortion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Burrow didn’t comment on the ruling other than the post.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.