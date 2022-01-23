website maker

Joe Burrow made it clear that the Cincinnati Bengals are here to stay.

After Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson booted a game-winning 52-yard field goal to lift Cincinnati to a 19-16 victory over the top-seeded Tennessee Titans on Saturday night, Burrow was asked if the Bengals were a “Cinderella” team.

He made it clear to the reporter how he truly feels about his team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“No, I’m tired of the underdog narrative,” Burrow responded. “We’re a really, really good team. We’re here to make noise and teams are going to have to pay attention to us. We’re, like I said, a really good team with really good players and coaches and we’re coming for it all.”

The fourth-seeded Bengals were viewed as a true Super Bowl contender at the start of the 2021 NFL season, but now they are only one game away from playing in Los Angeles for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

The Bengals will be playing in their first AFC title game since 1988.

EVAN MCPHERSON BOOTS 52-YARD GAME-WINNING FIELD GOAL, LIFTS BENGALS TO UPSET VICTORY OVER TITANS

“Ya’ll gotta stop doubting us. Stop doubting this s–,” Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton yelled. “This s—‘s for real. C’mon now, another week.”

Burrow was sacked a record nine games and failed to throw a touchdown in the win over the Titans.

However, the Bengals defense rose to the occasion and intercepted Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill three times, one of which set up the eventual game-winner from McPherson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’re a really good team that has worked really hard to get to this point and we make plays,” Burrow said. “Whether it’s defense, offense or special teams, we go out there and get it done.”