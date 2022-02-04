Joe Burrow could become the first quarterback to win a Heisman Trophy, National Championship and a Super Bowl title if the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Burrow revealed his earliest Super Bowl memory this week.

“The one that I really remember was when the Cardinals were playing the Steelers and Big Ben made that amazing throw on the back pylon,” Burrow told reporters, via the Bengals’ team site.

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals, 27-23 in Super Bowl XLIII in 2009. Ben Roethlisberger made the throw to Santonio Holmes for the win. Somehow, Holmes kept his toes inbounds for the score. It was Roethlisberger’s second Super Bowl title.

Burrow said he was rooting for Kurt Warner of Arizona to get his second ring that night.

“Kurt Warner was always a family friend,” Burrow said. “My dad was actually on the Iowa Barnstormers staff when Kurt was the quarterback. My family’s known Kurt for a long time, so we were cheering for Kurt in that situation.”

Attention now turns to Burrow and the Bengals when the team plays the Rams next week.