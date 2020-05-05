Bengals' Joe Burrow plans to use some of his $36M contract to hire a private chef

Joe Burrow is poised to earn some serious cash after being selected No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Draft last month, and he’s already thinking about investing that money into bettering himself.

Burrow told reporters immediately following the draft that being home over the last couple of weeks has proven one important thing — good, home-cooked meals make the difference.

“I’ve leaned out a lot the last few weeks,” the former LSU quarterback said, according to the Bengals’ website. “My mom has been doing all that for me right now, so it’s been awesome being home. Now the next step is putting on more muscle and gaining some weight before the season starts.”

And how does he plan on doing that? By using the $36 million he’s set to earn when he signs a four-year contract with the Bengals to hire a chef.

“It helps when you have money to buy the right kind of food,” Burrow said. “That’s one of the first things I’m going to do — I’m going to get a chef, so when I’m done with my workouts I can come home and eat great food to fuel my body and just relax.”

“I think that’s been key,” he added.

Burrow will begin his NFL career as the starting quarterback for the Bengals after coming off a stellar season where he led the LSU Tigers to their fourth national championship.

He was named Heisman Trophy winner and led the country with 5,671 passing yards and set an NCAA record with 60 touchdown passes in 15 starts this past season.