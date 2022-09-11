Bengals’ Joe Burrow has one of worst first-half performances in NFL history

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Super Bowl hangover looks real for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Playing in the first half at Cincinnati against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burrow has already thrown three interceptions and lost a fumble as he can’t find any rhythm on offense.

Burrow is the second quarterback in the last 20 seasons to turn the ball over four times in the first half of the season, which included a strip sack for the Steelers, per ESPN. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did it in 2019 against the Jets.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The first was a pick-six by Steelers Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on Burrow’s first pass attempt of the season, intended for wide receiver Tyler Boyd. It was an immediate momentum shift as a raucous Cincy crowd grew silent with their division rival taking the lead.

Burrow would go on to fumble later in the first quarter, setting up a Pittsburgh field goal to make it 10-3. Then, the very next drive, Burrow threw his second pick of the day, trying to get the ball to Hayden Hurst before T.J. Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, jumped and snagged it. It was an incredibly athletic play from Watt.

BENGALS DETERMINED TO PROVE SUPER BOWL WAS NO FLUKE IN 2022 NFL SEASON

Pittsburgh would end up making it 17-3 on a Najee Harris touchdown, and the Bengals needed to respond. But Burrow, once again, threw an interception on the sixth play of his fifth drive of the season.

Again, it was a ball intended for Boyd, but it ended up in the hands of Cameron Sutton at the Pittsburgh 15–yard line.

Burrow had a chance at the end of the second quarter to get one touchdown back but couldn’t find the end zone despite starting first-and-goal on the Pittsburgh four-yard line. A false start and a couple incomplete passes ruined that chance.

CINCINNATI BENGALS 2022-2023 NFL SCHEDULE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Burrow and the Bengals’ offense will need to battle in the second half if they wish to come back against a Pittsburgh team that is loving the underdog designation in this contest.