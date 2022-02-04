Joe Burrow is thanking one his childhood idols — rapper Kid Cudi — for his love and support during the Cincinnati Bengals‘ run to the Super Bowl.

Burrow gifted the jersey he wore in the team’s AFC Championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs to the hip-hop star. Cudi tweeted on Friday he received the piece of memorabilia from Burrow.

“Ok. So after the Bengals win against the Chiefs, I hit Joe and congratulated him and asked if I could have his jersey. He said yes and sent it right away. I’m rockin this b—-h to the game and then framing it. I am so geeked right now,” he tweeted.

On Sunday, Burrow remarked on all the praise he was getting on social media and via text after the comeback win over the Chiefs to seal the franchise’s first conference title since the 1988 season.

“The situation that I’m in socially, doesn’t really feel real to me,” he said after he was asked what it felt like getting tweets from LeBron James and others. “In my head, I’m just the same old guy. Kid Cudi reached out to me yesterday, you’ve got LeBron tweeting at me. That part is surreal. The football part, not so much, but that stuff is crazy.”

He was also asked what his favorite Kid Cudi songs were.

“I listen to New York City Rage Fest every game day right before I go out. Also, Man on the Moon, but I like all of his stuff,” Burrow said.

The Bengals are one win away from a Super Bowl title.