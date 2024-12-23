Bengals’ Joe Burrow explains why he opted for samurai sword gifts for teammates: ‘They wanted guns’

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gifted his offensive lineman with samurai swords for Christmas as they have helped protect him better than most seasons since he’s been the starter.

Burrow let each of the linemen pick out a sword. ESPN noted that some of the swords date back to the 1500s. Following his three-touchdown performance against the Cleveland Browns, Burrow explained why he opted for samurai swords over cars, watches or something else.

“Well, they wanted guns,” he said. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know about guns, guys.’ So I was in the weapon mindset, and I was like, ‘What’s a cool weapon?’ Samurai swords, I think, are pretty dang cool.”

Bengals offensive lineman Alex Cappa told ESPN last week that the gift was one of the best he’s ever received.

“My favorite gift I’ve ever gotten by far because it’s so different,” he said.

Burrow is having one of the best seasons of his career. It starts with the offensive line as he’s only been sacked 37 times through 15 games. In 2022, the last time he played at least 15 games, he was sacked 41 times. He led the league in sacks in 2021 (51). The Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl that year.

The former LSU standout leads the NFL with 39 touchdown passes and 4,229 passing yards.

Cincinnati is 7-8 this season and have games against the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers left on the schedule. If the Bengals win out, they may be in line to sneak into the playoffs.