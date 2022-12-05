Bengals’ Joe Burrow continues success against Chiefs, snaps Kansas City’s win streak

Joe Burrow continues to be an arrow in the Kansas City Chiefs’ side as the Cincinnati Bengals took down the AFC’s top seed, 27-24, on Sunday.

A crucial fumble by tight end Travis Kelce gave Burrow and the Bengals just what they needed in the fourth quarter. A 10-play, 53-yard drive ensued after the turnover from Kansas City as Burrow found Chris Evans for an 8-yard score to go up three points.

We’ve seen this play out before, though. Mahomes had more than ample time to give the Chiefs the lead back, something he’s done to multiple teams this season and seasons prior.

But the Bengals’ defense made things hard for him on their final drive. Mahomes went 10 plays but just 38 yards, where a 4th-and-seven on Cincinnati’s 37-yard line sent kicker Harrison Butker out to try and tie the game with a 55-yard field goal.

But it was no good, missing wide right and giving the Bengals a chance to run out the rest of the clock.

They did so, going 10 plays themselves for 39 yards, picking up the first downs necessary to hold off the Chiefs and pick up their fourth win in a row.

Burrow finished the game with two touchdowns and 286 yards on 25 of 31 in a very efficient manner. He also rushed for a touchdown on the first drive of the game.

Of course, the return of Ja’Marr Chase meant feeding him the rock, too, as he led the Bengals with 97 yards on seven catches.

Tee Higgins, though, was the receiver that found the end zone earlier in the game as he fought for 13 hard yards and stretched his frame into the colored paint to give the Bengals a quick 14-3 lead.

With Joe Mixon again out for this game, Samaje Perine stepped up with 106 yards on 21 carries as well as six catches for 49 yards.

For the Chiefs, Mahomes went 16 of 27 for 223 yards with one touchdown and one rushing score. Isiah Pacheco also found the end zone for the second straight game, leading the Chiefs in rushing with 66 yards on 14 carries.

The Bengals were able to keep Kelce quiet in this matchup as he had just four catches for 56 yards, pedestrian for his production levels this season.

Cincinnati will be looking for its fifth straight win next week against the Cleveland Browns, who won in Deshaun Watson’s return to the field this week.

The Chiefs will have their AFC West-rival Denver Broncos on the road next week as well.