Bengals great Willie Anderson blames ‘The Blind Side’ for keeping him out of the Hall of Fame

Willie Anderson played 13 years in the NFL, 12 with the Cincinnati Bengals and one with the Baltimore Ravens.

He was a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection as a right tackle.

However, he’s yet to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Anderson theorized there was something to blame in an interview on “Up & Adams.”

“I think the media had a bias because they didn’t understand the importance of the guys we blocked over there (on the right side) were some of the best rushers of all-time,” he told Kay Adams. “The whole ‘Blind Side’ thing got taken out because of the movie and the right side guys got pushed away.”

Adams asked Anderson whether he thought “The Blind Side” played a factor into his Hall of Fame candidacy.

“Absolutely,” he said, adding some of the young athletes he trains only “want to play left tackle.”

“The kids, their parents and the media pushing left tackle is a huge deal. But they don’t realize guards are getting paid crazy money right now. It’s definitely changed for the better, I think, because these rushers are coming from everywhere now. Right side, left guard, over the center, everywhere.”

“The Blind Side” was a book by Michael Lewis, which later turned into a film. Sandra Bullock earned an Oscar for her role as Leigh Anne Tuohy. The film and book focus on Michael Oher’s upbringing.

