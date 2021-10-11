Bengals’ Evan McPherson ends rough kicking day with premature celebration

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was among those who had a rough day kicking field goals on Sunday.

More than a week after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars, McPherson was tasked with two opportunities to either give the Bengals the lead or the win over the Green Bay Packers. He missed both.

One moment stood out the most.

With 4:22 remaining in overtime, McPherson lined up for a 49-yard try that would’ve given Cincinnati the victory. His kick missed to the left and hit the windsock on top of the post. He started to celebrate thinking he had won Cincinnati the game, but he was off the mark by a hair.

Cincinnati would not get another chance to win the game. Aaron Rodgers would lead the Packers on a six-play, 29-yard drive that ended with Mason Crosby’s field goal for the win. The Packers won 25-22.

Crosby wasn’t much better than McPherson in the game. He just got the last laugh. At one point, both teams had missed three consecutive field goals. In the final seven series, the teams combined for five missed field goals.

Rodgers finished 27-for-39 for 344 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Davante Adams finished with 11 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown. A.J. Dillon also had a touchdown catch.

Aaron Jones ran for 103 yards on 14 carries.

Joe Burrow showcased just how important he is to the Bengals offense. He was 26-for-38 for 281 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Ja’Marr Chase had six catches for 159 yards and a touchdown. Samaje Perine had four catches for 24 yards and a touchdown. He also led the Bengals with 59 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Green Bay picked up its fourth straight win to move to 4-1 on the season. The Bengals dropped to 2-2.