Bengals’ Eli Apple vows to work harder next season after Super Bowl criticism

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple took the criticism he received for his play during the Super Bowl LVI loss to the Los Angeles Rams in stride and vowed to be better next season.

Immediately following the team’s 23-20 loss to the Rams, Apple was hit with the brunt of the criticism after talking trash on social media over the last few weeks. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, he vowed to get better for the 2022 season and thanked Bengals fans for their support through the year.

“All glory to God for blessing me immensely this season to share the field with the best group of men I’ve been around. Truly grateful to my teammates, Who Dey nation, and my coaches for embracing me as family,” he wrote.

“Proud of the rigorous work we put in to make this season a special one. Ya’ll reawoke (sic) a fire in me that will only make me stronger and I’m beyond excited to unleash that demon again to exponential levels on any opp that lines up across from me next season.”

Apple was the defensive back covering Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp on the go-ahead touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford. The score put Los Angeles up late in the game and helped solifidy the team’s first championship since the 1999 season.

The sixth-year cornerback was in his first season with the Bengals. He played in 16 games and had 49 tackles and two interceptions during the year.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent once the new league year starts.