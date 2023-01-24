Bengals’ Eli Apple chides Stefon Diggs as Bills star tweets frustration: ‘Cancun on 3’

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple had one jab to take at Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Stefon Diggs following their teams’ AFC divisional-round matchup on Sunday.

Diggs was spotted getting upset on the sideline following the Bills’ loss to the Bengals and reportedly ducked out of the locker room before their media availabilities with reporters. Bills coach Sean McDermott said Diggs was present for the postgame speech but did not stay too long afterward.

The star wide receiver addressed his frustrations in tweets.

“Want me to be okay with losing? Nah,” the first one read.

“Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard? Nah.”

“It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result.”

However, Apple was not going to just let the tweets sit. He had to get one more dig in.

“Cancun on 3,” the veteran tweeted in response to Diggs about criticism of his frustrated reaction.

Apple later added, “Someone get them in couples therapy @JoshAllenQB and @stefondiggs I’ll pay on God.”

Apple had six total tackles and a pass break up in the 27-10 victory over Buffalo. The Bengals will be looking for a second consecutive AFC Championship on Sunday in a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Apple played in 15 games this season. He had 49 total tackles and eight passes defended.