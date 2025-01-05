Bengals defense steps up to keep slim playoff chances alive in season finale

The miracle is alive in Cincinnati.

All has gone right for the Bengals so far, as they kept their playoff hopes alive with their 19-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night.

The Bengals offense didn’t get many big splashes aside from an early touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase, but for once, it was the defense that stepped up throughout the game. In fact, the Bengals had gotten out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but then mustered just four field goals the rest of the way.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the Steelers got a touchdown of their own in the second quarter, both offenses stalled for awhile – Cincy added a field goal just before the half ended, and they added two more on each of their first two drives of the second half to lead, 19-7 early in the final quarter.

But the Steelers offense finally got going, as Russell Wilson led a nine-play, 65-yard touchdown drive that ended in Pat Freiermuth finding the end zone, making it a five-point game.

The Steelers, with 5:24 left in the game, went three-and-out and punted the ball away. However, the ball was muffed by the Bengals and recovered by Pittsburgh on the opposite 38, giving them life again. But they were unable to take advantage, and on 4th and 18, they had to settle for a 54-yard field goal to trail, 19-17 with 2:39 to go.

The Steelers were able to get a three-and-out and got the ball inside the two-minute warning, needing a field goal to win. On a 3rd down, Wilson saw an open George Pickens to get into field goal range, but the pass went through his hands continuing his rough night full of drops (he finished with one catch for five yards). On 4th down, Freiermuth was unable to squeeze a pass, and the Bengals kneeled out the clock to get the win.

Now, the Bengals make the playoffs if both the Denver Broncos either tie or lose to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Miami Dolphins lose to the New York Jets.

As for the Steelers, they are still sitting at the No. 5 seed, but would fall to No. 6 if the Los Angeles Chargers win on Sunday.

Burrow made one more case for a longshot MVP nod, going 37-for-46 for 277 yards and a touchdown – Chase made 10 receptions for 96 yards and the first quarter score.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilson was 17-for-31 for 148 yards, but his weapons didn’t do him many favors. Freiermuth led the way with eight catches (for 85 yards), but the next closest was Najee Harris with four.

Best believe the Bengals will be tuned into NFL RedZone on Sunday to become the third AFC North team to make the playoffs.