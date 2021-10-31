Bengals CB Mike Hilton’s questionable unnecessary roughness call sparks social media frenzy

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton made a tackle on New York Jets running back Ty Johnson on a 3rd-and-11 play with two minutes to go in the game Sunday but was flagged for unnecessary roughness due to a helmet-to-helmet hit.

The questionable call led to an automatic first down for the Jets. Joe Burrow and the Bengals never got the ball back in a 34-31 loss to New York at MetLife Stadium, a week after taking down the Baltimore Ravens and gaining control of the AFC North.

Hilton shared his thoughts on Twitter following the game.

“I just don’t know what a tackle is anymore! It’s fine we will bounce back! Much more left to accomplish! #RuleTheJungle #Bengals,” Hilton wrote.

The controversial call also led others to tweet their views.

Jets backup quarterback Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns, caught a 2-point conversion pass on the go-ahead score and joined Cam Newton (2011) as the only players since at least 1950 to throw for 400 or more yards in their first career starts.

White, starting in place of injured rookie Zach Wilson, pulled off the improbable victory for the Jets (2-5) while going 37 of 45 and setting an NFL record for the most completions by a QB in his first start.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.