Benches clear between Red Sox, Rockies after pitcher rips opponent for indecent exposure arrest

The benches cleared between the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies, and a personal shot was taken in the midst of it.

Rockies pitcher Cal Quantrill was facing Reese McGuire in the top of the fourth inning after the Boston catcher popped out.

When McGuire made contact, Quantrill almost immediately knew it would result in an out, as he let up an emphatic scream (Colorado was winning, 8-2, and there was a man on third).

Considering the circumstances, perhaps McGuire seemed a bit perplexed, and gave Quantrill a stare while running toward first.

The two then exchanged some words before being separated, with Quantrill giving the ultimate blow, as he took a shot at McGuire and his February 2020 arrest for indecent exposure.

“You j—ed off in a f—ing parking lot, you dumb f—,” the pitcher shouted.

McGuire was accused of doing exactly that. Deputies responded to a report of a man sitting inside an SUV in Dunedin, Florida., where McGuire’s then-Toronto Blue Jays’ spring training facility is.

Police reportedly found McGuire with his shirt “barely covering his genitals” and his pants around his ankles.

Both benches wound up clearing, but no punches were thrown.

It seems like Colorado were the ones who got even more fired up from the skirmish — already up by six runs, they scored five in the fourth, and then six in the sixth to take a 19-3 lead.

McGuire eventually pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was fined $500.

Wednesday marked the final time the two teams will play each other this season. The teams split the first two games of their three-game set.

