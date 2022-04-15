Ben Simmons situation becoming ‘distraction’ for Nets, retired NBA champ says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ben Simmons’ availability for the Brooklyn Nets‘ NBA postseason run is in question.

Simmons has not played at all during the 2021-22 season. After his falling out with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was traded to the Nets with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond in February for James Harden, with hopes of Simmons being able to play toward the end of the regular season or postseason.

But that has yet to happen and while reports indicate Simmons could return for a game later in the series against the Boston Celtics, head coach Steve Nash said there is a chance he plays and a chance he doesn’t play.

Kendrick Perkins, who played on the Celtics during their 2008 NBA title run and is currently an analyst on ESPN, said Friday the Nets should shut Simmons down.

“No, they shouldn’t. I think they should shut Ben Simmons down for the rest of the season. This is becoming a distraction. You’re in the most crucial part of the season. You have to get ready to go against a helluva squad in the Boston Celtics and you’re worried about if Ben Simmons is gonna return or not. He hasn’t played since last June,” Perkins said. “What do people not realize with that?”

The former center said there’s no chance Simmons would be adequately prepared for what playoff basketball brings.

“You just don’t walk into the game of basketball at its highest level and expect this man to come out and be some type of savior or come out and think this man is gonna come out and play as some type of elite level. The fact that Steve Nash has to answer that question is beyond disturbing at this point.

“You are two or three days away from Game 1. You should be worried about how you’re gonna defend Jayson Tatum, how you’re gonna defend Jaylen Brown, how you’re gonna get KD and Kyrie open if the double team comes, things of that nature. You should not have to be answering questions about a guy who hasn’t played since last June. And if I’m the head coach, I would say well you know what – at what point can we really bring Ben Simmons back?”

Brooklyn beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday to earn the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. The point guard was on the bench but is still battling back problems.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.