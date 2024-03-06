Ben Simmons’ agent takes responsibility for Nets star’s ongoing injury woes

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons lack of availability has been a point of contention in recent years.

He has only appeared in 15 of the Brooklyn Nets’ 61 games so far this season, and the point guard’s name is once again list on the team’s latest injury report. Simmons appears to be continuing to deal with some discomfort from a nerve impingement in his back.

After missing a significant amount of time in the early portion of the season, Simmons returned to the lineup in January. However, after just nine games, Simmons was sidelined again with an injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Simmons mental health played a role in his extended absence when he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, but his physical health has seemed to cause more setbacks since he’s landed in Brooklyn. Simmons held out during the 2021-22 season. The hold out was ultimately compounded by his back issues, which resulted in Simmons missing the entire season.

VIDEO OF 8-YEAR-OLD’S NATIONAL ANTHEM PERFORMANCE AT PACERS GAME DRAWS MILLIONS OF SOCIAL MEDIA VIEWS

In two-plus seasons with the Nets, Simmons has missed 121 of 178 possible games. Simmons signed a five-year, $170 million extension in 2019. Simmons’ agent, Bernie Lee, is now taking his share of the blame for the NBA star’s apparent inability to overcome the string of injuries. Simmons has attempted to work through the back injuries without undergoing surgery.

“It is a continuation of the same injury that he has dealt with all year,” Lee told SNY. “We are trying to get clearer answers as to how to get him out of the reactive cycle he’s in. … We continue to try and find non-surgical options to allow Ben to move forward on a permanent basis and that is where this is my responsibility, and I am [the] one to blame.”

Lee also detailed how he vowed to provide Simmons with “the right answers” to help him move past the injury issues.

“When I began working with Ben I made a commitment to him that I would do everything I could to find the right answers and specialists for him to work with [in order] to move forward from the issues he has been having. Clearly it hasn’t happened, and that’s my responsibility.

“In the year I have worked with Ben, he has taken less than seven days off. In my almost 20 years doing this, [it] isn’t something I’ve seen. So the thought that he is doing everything asked of him but not getting the results is something that in no way shape or form sits right with me, and I am committed to finding him the right people and the right answers, and we will.”

Lee added that he was committed to creating new processes this offseason in an effort to finally allow Simmons to “move forward.”

“Come the offseason, we’re going to implement some processes and outside input that’ll allow him to finally move forward from this ongoing issue and resume his career at the levels he’s established prior to being injured,” Lee said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nets interim coach Kevin Ollie said that the team is taking a day-to-day approach with Simmons, but he hoped to have the point guard back on the court in the near future.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.