Ben Roethlisberger says Tom Brady ‘didn’t look like he wanted to be out there’ in Bucs loss to Steelers

Tom Brady’s performance during Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers has come under scrutiny this week after he missed a walkthrough to attend the wedding of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Friday.

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was watching that game and had a brutally honest opinion about what he saw from Brady.

“To me, this is just my opinion — Tom is the greatest, the Super Bowl rings show it,” he said Monday on his podcast “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger.”

“It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” he continued. “I’m like, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this.’ No way.”

“It just didn’t look fun to him.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said after the 20-18 loss that Brady “didn’t miss anything” despite skipping Saturday’s walkthrough and added Monday that the veteran quarterback doesn’t receive “special treatment.”

Brady’s frustrations with the Bucs struggling offense boiled over in the first quarter. He got into a heated conversation with the offensive line, which he later explained was him trying to motivate the team.

“That’s what my job is [as quarterback] — to try and get us going and try to rally us and there’s a lot of ways to do it.”

Roethlisberger seemingly agreed with that notion, suggesting it may have impacted his performance.

“When the defense gets after you, sometimes, your anger and your disgust for things happen because the other team is affecting you. Not because it’s you. But yeah, it just looked like a different Tom.”

Off to a 3-3 start this season, the Bucs are hoping to reset with a game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Panthers are facing a grim quarterback situation with three of their four quarterbacks injured going into Week 7.