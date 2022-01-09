Ben Roethlisberger‘s run in Pittsburgh isn’t over just yet.

The two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback completed 30 of 44 passes for 244 yards with one touchdown and Steelers kicker Chris Boswell booted a 36-yard field goal with 1:56 left in overtime to lift Pittsburgh to a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, the Steelers’ playoff hopes are still alive. If the Sunday night matchup between the Chargers and Raiders doesn’t end in a tie, the Steelers will clinch a playoff berth for a second-straight year.

Steelers superstar T.J. Watt tied Michael Strahan’s season record of 22 1/2 sacks late in the second quarter – his sack helped force the Ravens to kick a field goal just before the half.

Entering the game, the Steelers had a slim chance at making the playoffs. Pittsburgh needed to win and have Indianapolis lose to Jacksonville to have any chance of extending Roethlisberger’s career with a postseason appearance.

Roethlisberger’s lone touchdown pass of the game came with 2:54 to go when he connected with wide receiver Chase Claypool to give the Steelers a 13-10 lead. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker ended up tying the game with a 46-yard field goal.

In overtime, Roethlisberger completed a 10-yard pass over the middle to wideout Ray-Ray McCloud on fourth-and-8 from the Baltimore 41 to set up the game-winning field goal.

The Ravens were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss, the Steelers will await the result between the Chargers and Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.