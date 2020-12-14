Ben Roethlisberger: ‘I need to hang it up’ if I can’t play better

Big Ben’s time might be up if he doesn’t start playing better.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger pinned his team’s second straight loss following an 11-0 start on himself – and he said he’ll have to reevaluate his future if he doesn’t pick up his play.

“I’m not playing good enough football for us to win. If I don’t play good enough football, I need to hang it up,” Roethlisberger said following Sunday night’s 26-15 loss to Buffalo. “I still feel like I can do enough things to help this team win football games, and I’m going to do everything I can to get back on track.”

After appearing in just two games last season due to elbow surgery, the 38-year-old Roethlisberger ranks fifth in the NFL with 29 touchdown passes through 13 games.

Still, the 17-year veteran completed 21 of 37 passes for just 187 yards against the Bills, with two TDs and two interceptions.

Even with the returns of running back James Conner and center Maurkice Pouncey from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Steelers also totaled only 47 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

“We need to look in the mirror, and it starts with me,” Roethlisberger said. “I need to play better football because the ball is in my hands every single play. When it’s in my hands, I need to make the best decision. Right now, I’m not playing good enough football to win.”

With their successive losses, Pittsburgh’s lead in the AFC North could be shaved to one game if Cleveland (9-3) defeats Baltimore on Monday night. The Steelers and the Browns are slated to meet in Week 17. Pittsburgh also fell a game behind the Chiefs for the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

“We’ve lost two. We’re facing some adversity. We’re not hitting the panic button,” Roethlisberger said. “Offensively, we’re not very good…It starts with me and I understand that we all need to be better. I think that we will be.

“I think this is a team that’s got a lot of resilience and that is resilient and understands what it takes to win football games and understands what time of year it is and that the way that we’re playing right now is unacceptable.”