Ben Roethlisberger got a haircut, and the Pennsylvania governor is not happy: report

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reportedly broke pandemic restrictions when he recently visited an Allegheny County barbershop, which was not yet permitted according to state rules.

The actions of Roethlisberger were criticized by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday.

“My concern is just a general concern,” Wolf said during a briefing, according to Pennlive.com. “Anybody who puts himself or herself into harm’s way is something that I think we have to try to avoid. When you go to something like a barbershop and you’re not protected, I don’t care who you are, the chances of that virus actually wreaking havoc on your life increases.

“I don’t personally think any Pennsylvanian ought to take that chance. I certainly don’t want to take that chance myself.”

Allegheny County is currently in the “yellow” phase, which means it can start the limited reopenings of businesses. Hair salons and barbershops, however, are not supposed to open their doors during the phase.

The Steelers posted a video on their Twitter account Monday of Roethlisberger throwing passes to Steelers teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ryan Switzer, and James Conner.

The throwing session was a major milestone for the quarterback who had pledged not to cut any locks until he could throw a “legit NFL pass” to one of his teammates. Big Ben had season-ending surgery on his elbow last year.

Amid his criticism, Wolf didn’t say whether the state would seek to discipline the barbershop.

In a statement to ESPN, Attorney Marc Kohnen said the barbershop has been closed since Wolf’s shutdown order. He said the shop’s owner, Carlos Norman, and Roethlisberger are friends, and he cut the quarterbacks’ hair as a favor without payment.

