Beloved performer Red Panda falls from unicycle, taken off court in wheelchair during WNBA halftime show

Red Panda, known for her incredible unicycle routine during halftime shows, left the Target Center floor in a wheelchair after falling during the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night.

Red Panda, whose real name is Rong “Krystal” Niu, fell from her 7-foot unicycle during the routine, and medical staff quickly rushed out to help.

Niu appeared to have suffered a wrist injury and perhaps other parts of her body after falling forward onto the arena floor in Minnesota.

As Niu was wheeled off the hardwood, the second half of the game was delayed as arena staff had to repair a dent in the court.

Niu has been performing under the Red Panda stage name since the 1990s, and she is well-known in the basketball realm as fans love seeing her routine, which also includes balancing bowls on her head while riding the unicycle.

She is over 50 years old, yet continues to perform on the world stage, which included a stop at the NBA Finals this year.

She was also a contestant on “Britain’s Got Talent” this year, when she made it to the semifinals in the competition. Niu also performed on “America’s Got Talent” in the past. The Netflix show “Running Point” also includes her as a storyline.

While those in the crowd and watching at home hoped Niu was doing well, the Fever and Lynx resumed play, and Indiana took the Commissioner’s Cup with a 74-59 victory.

Caitlin Clark was ruled out for the third straight game due to a groin injury that continued to ail the All-Star, but her teammates were cooking on the offensive end.

Natasha Howard led the way with 16 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double over 35 minutes on the floor, while Sophie Cunningham dropped 13 points off the bench for Indiana. She tallied seven boards and one assist as well.

Also, Aari McDonald, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston all totaled 12 points each, with Boston notching a double-double as well with 11 rebounds in the win.

Napheesa Collier, who will captain one of the WNBA All-Star Game teams against Clark later this month, finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Lynx. Alanna Smith also notched 15 points for Minnesota, but they could never recover after going into halftime with a 32-27 deficit.

