Belk Bowl 2019: Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech preview, how to watch & more

The Belk Bowl will be played between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Virginia Tech Hokies on Dec. 31. The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Kentucky comes into the game with a 7-5 overall record and a 3-5 record in the SEC. Virginia Tech comes into the game with an 8-4 overall record and a 5-3 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Wildcats are entering their fourth consecutive bowl game under coach Mark Stoops. The offense is led by quarterback Sawyer Smith who has 690 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Lynn Bowden Jr. is the team’s leading rusher with 1,235 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also leads the team in receiving with 30 catches for 348 yards and a touchdown. Calvin Taylor has a team-leading 7 1/2 sacks.

The Hokies are entering their 27th straight bowl game dating back to 1993 between coaches Frank Beamer and Justin Fuente. Hendon Hooker leads the offense with 1,445 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes. Deshawn McClease is the team’s leading rusher with 717 yards and six touchdowns. Damon Hazelton Jr. is the leading receiver with 30 catches for 506 yards and seven scores. Chamarri Conner leads with 5 1/2 sacks while Caleb Farley, Jermaine Waller and Dax Hollifield all have three or more interceptions.

It will be the 20th matchup between the two teams. Kentucky leads its series with 11 wins.

BELK BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Belk

Date: December 31

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Location: Charlotte

ODDS

Moneyline: Kentucky (+125), Virginia Tech (-145)

Spread: Kentucky (+3), Virginia Tech (-3)

Over/Under: 46.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

Betting odds courtesy VegasInsider.com