Thomas van der Plaetsen’s hope of winning the gold medal for Belgium in the Olympic decathlon came to an unfortunate end Wednesday after he suffered a nasty fall in the long jump event.

Van der Plaetsen, 30, aborted his first attempt on the runway after appearing to injure his hamstring on the second event of the decathlon, Euro Sport reported. He attempted to walk it off, but on his second attempt he appeared to exhibit the injury.

The 2016 European champion ran down the runway but launched himself right into the sand after likely taking a bad step on the injured leg.

Van der Plaetsen stayed on the ground as he was seen by medical personnel and was eventually carted off in a wheelchair.

After not receiving a score, his chances of medaling are likely over.

He finished 17th overall in the 100-meter hurdles, the first event of the decathlon. Van der Plaetsen placed eighth at the 2016 Games in Rio. The exact nature of his injury was not immediately known.