Beijing Olympics: Who is representing Team USA

The U.S. Olympics and Paralympic Committee announced its 222-member team that will represent the Stars and Stripes at the Winter Games in China next month.

The Olympics are set to begin on Feb. 3 with the opening ceremony set for Feb. 4. The competition ends on Feb. 20.

“The Olympic Games showcases the best of humanity and sport competition, and Beijing 2022 will be no different. The 222 incredible athletes who make up Team USA are not only ready to compete, but they are ready to make this country proud,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirschland said in a news release.

“The USOPC and the National Governing Bodies are committed to taking every step to keep our athletes safe, supported and championed as they live out their sporting dreams.”

The U.S. will send over a roster filled with previous medalist. The experienced team includes Shaun White, Mikaela Shiffrin, Nathan Chen, Hilary Knight, Chloe Kim and others.

Read below for a complete list of the roster.

–

Alpine skiing

Bryce Bennett, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Tommy Ford, Travis Ganong, River Radamus, Luke Winters, Keely Cashman, Katie Hensien, A.J. Hurt, Breezy Johnson, Maureen Lebel, Tricia Mangan, Paula Molzan, Nina O’Brien, Mikaela Shiffrin, Jacqueline Wiles and Isabella Wright.

Biathlon

Jake Brown, Sean Doherty, Leif Nordgren, Paul Schommer, Susan Dunklee, Clare Egan, Deedra Irwin and Joanne Reid.

Bobsleigh

Two-man: Hunter Church/Josh Williamson and Frank DelDuca/Carlo Valdes.

Four-man: Hunter Church/Jimmy Reed/Charlie Volker/Josh Williamson and Hakeem Abdul-Saboor/Frank DelDuca/Kris Horn/Carlo Valdes.

Women’s Monobob: Kallie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor.

Two-woman: Kallie Humphries/Kaysha Love and Sylvia Hoffman/Elana Meyers Taylor.

Cross-country skiing

Kevin Bolger, Luke Jager, Ben Ogden, Scott Patterson, JC Schoonmaker, Gus Schumacher, Rosie Brennan, Jessie Diggins, Hannah Halvorsen, Julia Kern, Sophia Laukli, Novie McCabe, Caitlin Patterson and Hailey Swirbul.

Curling

Men’s: John Schuster, Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Colin Hufman.

Women’s: Tabitha Peterson, Nina Roth, Becca Hamilton, Tara Peterson and Aileen Geving.

Mixed: Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys.

Figure skating

Singles: Jason Brown, Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu.

Mixed pairs: Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc and Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier.

Mixed ice dance: Madison Chock/Evan Baters, Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker and Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue.

Freestyle skiing

Aerials: Christopher Lillis, Eric Loughran, Justin Schoenfeld, Ashley Caldwell, Kalia Kuhn, Megan Nick and Winter Vinecki

Big air: Mac Forehand, Nick Goepper, Alex Hall, Colby Stevenson, Caroline Claire, Marin Hamill, Darian Stevens and Maggie Visin.

Halfpipe: Aaron Blunch, Alex Ferreira, Birk Irving, David Wise, Hanna Faulhaber, Devin Logan, Carly Margulies and Brita Sigourney.

Slopestyle: Mac Forehand, Nick Goepper, Alex Hall, Colby Stevenson, Marin Hamill, Darian Stevens and Maggie Voisin.

Moguls: Cole McDonald, Nick Page, Dylan Walczyk, Bradley Wilson, Olivia Giacci, Jaelin Kauf, Kai Owens and Hannah Soar.

Ski cross: Tyler Wallasch

Ice hockey

Men’s: Drew Hellson, David Warsofsky, Nick Perbix, Jake Sanderson, Matty Beniers, Kenny Agostino, Sam Hentges, Nathan Smith, Brock Faber, Nick Abruzzese, Brendan Brisson, Steven Kampfer, Brian O’Neill, Brian Cooper, Marc McLaughlin, Sean Farrell, Noah Cates, Pat Nagle, Nick Shore, Ben Meyers, Aaron Ness, Andy Miele, Drew Commesso, Strauss Mann and Matthew Knies.

Women’s: Lee Stecklein, Cayla Barnes, Caroline Harvey, Megan Keller, Megan Bozek, Abby Roque, Kelly Pannek, Grace Zumwinkle, Brianna Decker, Savannah Harmon, Hayley Scamurra, Jesse Compher, Jincy Dunne, Hannah Brandt, Hilary Knight, Dani Cameranesi, Alexandra Carpenter, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Amanda Kessel, Nicole Hensley, Alex Cavallini, Maddie Rooney and Abbey Murphy

Luge

Singles: Johnny Guastafson, Chris Mazdzer, Tucker West, Summer Britcher, Ashley Farquharson and Emily Sweney.

Mixed doubles and team relay: Zack Digregorio and Sean Hollander

Nordic combined

Jasper Good, Taylor Fletcher, Ben Loomis, Stephen Schumann and Jared Shumate.

Short track speed skating

Men: Ryan Pivirotto and Andrew Heo

Women: Maame Biney, Kristen Santos, Corinne Stoddard, Eunie Lee and Julie Letai

Skeleton

Andrew Blaser, Kelly Curtis and Katie Uhlaender

Ski jumping

Kevin Bickner, Patrick Gasienica and Casey Larson

Snowboarding

Big air: Chris Corning, Sean FitzSimons, Red Gerard, Dusty Hendrickson, Jamie Anderson, Hailey Langland, Julia Marino, Courtney Rummel.

Halfpipe: Lucas Foster, Taylor Gold, Chase Josey, Shaun White, Zoe Kalapos, Chloe Kim, Maddie Mastro and Tessa Maud.

Slopestyle: Chris Corning, Sean FitzSimons, Red Gerard, Dusty Hendrickson, Jamie Anderson, Hailey Langland, Julia Marino and Courtney Rummel.

Giant slalom: Robby Burns and Cody Winters.

Snowboard cross: Nick Baumgartner, Alex Deibold, Mick Dierdorff, Hagen Kearney, Stacy Gaskill, Faye Gulini, Lindsey Jacobellis and Meghan Tierney.

Speed skating

Men: Austin Kleba, Jordan Stolz, Joey Mantia, Jordan Stolz, Casey Dawson, Emery Lehman, and Ethan Cepuran.

Women: Brittany Bowe, Kimi Goetz, Erin Jackson and Mia Manganello-Kilburg.

Mass start: Joey Mantia, Ian Quinn, Giorgia Birkeland and Mia Manganello-Kilburg.

Team pursuit: Ethan Cepruan/Casey Dawson/Emery Lehman/Joey Mantia