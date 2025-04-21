Becky Lynch makes epic return, helps Lyra Valkyria win tag-team gold at WrestleMania 41

LAS VEGAS – Becky Lynch provided a moment WWE fans will never forget.

“The Man” made her epic return at WrestleMania 41 on Sunday night to team with Lyra Valkyria and challenge for the Women’s World Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Lynch’s music hit and WWE fans in the crowd nearly blew the lid off of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The decibel levels went from a quiet anticipation to a loud explosion akin to an NFL team winning the Super Bowl on the final play of the game.

“The man has come around once again,” she wrote on X, showing off the back of her jacket, which read, “Back in business.”

Morgan and Rodriguez looked a bit rattled as Lynch made her way to the ring. It was a moment made for WrestleMania as Lynch filled in for Bayley to team with Valkyria.

Valkyria, the reigning women’s intercontinental champion, was making the first WrestleMania appearance of her career. Lynch showed little-to-no ring rust with acrobatic dives and baseball slides to help give her team the edge in the matchup.

Lynch nearly made a mistake and got caught with an Oblivion from Morgan but Valkyria broke up the pin attempt.

As Morgan tried to keep Valkyria out of the ring, Lynch caught her with a Manhandle Slam. She then pinned Morgan for the win.

Lynch and Valkyria became new tag-team champions. Valkyria became a double champion in her first year on the main roster.

The champions will now face the team of Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolan as they won a gauntlet match at NXT Stand & Deliver to earn a title shot.