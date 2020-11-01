Bears-Saints players fight in middle of tight game

A fight broke out Sunday night in the third quarter of the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears game.

The tension was elevated when Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson poked his finger inside Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller. The receiver got into it with Gardner-Johnson but things between the two players stayed relatively calm.

Tensions then boiled over between the two teams when Bears wide receiver Javon Wims punched Gardner-Johnson in the helmet. The two started a brawl and Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins tried to break it up. Wims was the only player ejected in the melee.

After a penalty was assessed, Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore intercepted a pass from Nick Foles and gave the ball back to the New Orleans offense.

The game was tight throughout the first two and a half quarters. At the point of Lattimore’s interception, the game was tied 13-13 with about 8 minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Saints would get a field goal after the turnover.

The Saints came into the game trying to keep pace in the NFC South at 4-2. The Bears, despite their struggles on the offense, were 5-2 and tried to gain a stronghold in the NFC North with the Green Bay Packers dropping a game to the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions falling to the Indianapolis Colts.