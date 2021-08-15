Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields looked like the real deal in his NFL debut.

Fields, the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, shined for the Bears during the team’s first preseason game. He completed 14 of 20 passes for 142 yards with two touchdowns in Chicago’s 20-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

After the game, Fields talked about his thoughts on the speed of the NFL.

“It was actually kind of slow to me, to be honest,” Fields responded when he was asked the question postgame, according to NFL.com.

Fields added that he felt “comfortable out there.”

“I think I was expecting it to be a little bit faster but practicing game speed, going at it with my teammates every day, of course, you know, we have a great defense so, me going against them every day, it definitely slowed the game up a little bit for me,” Fields said.

His first touchdown was an 8-yard run into the endzone, and he followed that up with a 30-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jesse James, who was wide open downfield.

As of Sunday, Fields is listed as starting quarterback Andy Dalton’s backup, but if he continues playing at a high level, there’s no way Bears head coach Matt Nagy could sit the Ohio State product.

“My mindset was just to go out there, no matter what happened, just play for today and kind of just try to act like it was my last time on the field and just take every opportunity and make the most of it,” Fields concluded.

The Bears will take on the Buffalo Bills next on Aug. 21.