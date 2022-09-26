Bears’ Justin Fields on his performance in victory over Texans: ‘I played like trash’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chicago Bears improved to 2-1 on Sunday with a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans, but second-year quarterback Justin Fields is apparently not taking any credit for it.

“Straight up, I just played — I don’t want to say the A-word, but I played like trash,” Fields told reporters during his postgame press conference. “I played terrible and really just got to be better.”

Fields became the first quarterback since 2000 to have the fewest completions to start the first three games of a season with his abysmal performance on Sunday, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

He completed just 47.1% of his passes for 107 yards and no touchdowns. He threw two interceptions and was sacked five times, and he was only slightly worse off than his Week 2 performance against the Green Bay Packers where he went 7-of-11 for 70 passing yards and no touchdowns.

“I’m going to go see the film tonight. I played terrible,” he said. “See what I could have done better and get better.”

Fields said he was most upset with the interceptions.

Both picks were made by Texans safety Jalen Pitre in the middle of the field. Fields badly missed while trying to find tight end Cole Kmet on the first one in the first quarter. The second was intended for Darnell Mooney on the first play of the fourth.

But a win is a win.

“I think the only positive you can take from me is that we got the win, so I’m just going to continue to get better,” Fields said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.