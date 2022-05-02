FOX Sports 

Bears great Olin Kreutz fired by Chicago sports outlet after he allegedly ‘physically attacked’ employee

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Bears center Olin Kreutz was removed from a local Chicago sports media outlet after he allegedly attacked an employee.

CHGO said in a statement late Monday night that Kreutz “physically attacked” an employee and was no longer a part of the company.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and center Olin Kreutz share a laugh near the end of their game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010.
(Ben Noey Jr./Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

“Although we were shocked by the incident, we are thankful that the employee is okay,” CHGO said in a statement. “The healthy and safety of our employees is of the utmost importance and we will not tolerate any action that puts that in jeopardy.”

Kreutz replied to the company’s statement with a Mike Tyson quote picture.

Center Olin Kreutz #57 of the Chicago Bears prepares to snap the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half in the 2011 NFC divisional playoff game at Soldier Field on January 16, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois.
(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

“Social media made y’all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it,” the picture read, attributing Tyson.

Kreutz is also an analyst for NBC Sports Chicago.

The former center played in the NFL for the Bears and the New Orleans Saints from 1998-2011. He played mostly with the Bears before joining the Saints for his final season in 2011.

Olin Kreutz #57 of the Chicago Bears complains to a referee during a game against the St. Louis Rams at Soldier Field on December 6, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Rams 17-9.
(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was a six-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro in 2006 and named to the NFL’s 2000s team.