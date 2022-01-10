The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The dismissal of Nagy and Pace came after the team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The loss solidified the team’s first losing season since 2017, when John Fox was the head coach. But the lack of improvement from the Nagy-led team had disappointed fans.

In Nagy’s first season, the team’s defense was elite. Chicago finished 12-4 and the defense was first in points allowed and third in yards allowed. Khalil Mack was performing like an all-world linebacker and there was hope. The team, however, lost in the wild card game to the Philadelphia Eagles, notably missing a game-winning field goal on a double doink.

Chicago was 8-8 in 2019 and 2020 with Mitchell Trubisky as the quarterback. The team moved on from Trubisky before the start of the 2021 season, opting to sign Andy Dalton and draft Justin Fields. The quarterback shuffle at the start of the season didn’t exactly promote confidence.

The Bears finished 6-11 and in third place in the NFC North.

Nagy finished 34-31 with the Bears.

Pace took over as the team’s general manager in 2015 and hired John Fox as his first head coach to replace Marc Trestman. Fox failed to get the Bears out of last place of the NFC North. Fox was let go and Pace replaced him with Nagy.

Since 2015, Chicago has only made the playoffs twice and failed to get past the wild card round.