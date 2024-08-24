Bears’ Douglas Coleman III hospitalized after scary injury on tackle

Chicago Bears cornerback Douglas Coleman III was carted off the field in a terrifying scene on Thursday night after he was injured while attempting to make a tackle in the second half of the team’s final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 26-year-old former CFL standout laid motionless on the ground after tackling Chiefs’ Cornell Powell on the first play of the second half.

Coleman appeared to hit into Powell near the Chiefs sidelines, but the hit caused his neck to bend awkwardly.

He went down as trainers rushed to his aid. Players from both teams surrounded Coleman as he was eventually attended to by doctors on the field.

Coleman’s face mask was removed, and he was strapped onto a backboard before being carted out of the stadium.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus, who saw Coleman before he was sent to the hospital, offered a brief update on his condition during his post-game remarks.

“When I was on the field, over there on the Chiefs sideline, he was moving his limbs and gave us a thumbs-up,” Eberflus said, “so that was good to see. I don’t have anything more. He’s at the hospital right now being evaluated.”

Coleman played college football at Texas Tech before signing with the Denver Broncos in 2020 after going undrafted. He spent the past three years with the Ottawa Redblacks, switching between safety and linebacker, and appeared in 17 games last season with 60 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and both interception and fumble returns for touchdowns.

