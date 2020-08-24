Bears' David Montgomery spinning away from doughnuts ahead of second season

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is looking to build upon a great rookie season — and that means changing up his diet in the offseason.

Montgomery told reporters Sunday that he had been craving mostly junk food during his rookie season, according to the team’s website. But now, he’s on a more regimented program.

“Whenever I had the craving for a Krispy Kreme doughnut, I’d definitely go have one back in the day,” Montgomery said. “But now, I fight the urge to go have one.”

Part of his diet, Montgomery said, was eating more chicken, quinoa and fish — and nixing red meat.

“I feel amazing,” he said. “Everything feels good right now, as far as my body. I’m not as sore as I was last year because of the lack of food that I don’t need that has a lot of inflammation to it. And, just running, just being able to run and feeling good at how I run and being able to make the right cuts.”

Montgomery emerged on the scene last year and will likely have an expanded role in the Bears’ offense in 2020.

He rushed for 889 yards on 242 attempts and had six touchdowns. He played in all 16 games but started in only eight of them.