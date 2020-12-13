Bears' David Montgomery burns Texans defenders for touchdown, snaps drought

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery broke loose for a long touchdown run against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

On the Bears’ first play from scrimmage, Montgomery was handed the ball. He stormed through a gigantic hole, stiff-armed a would-be Texans defender and scampered for an 80-yard touchdown run.

It was Montgomery’s fourth rushing touchdown of the season.

ESPN Chicago reporter Dan Wiederer noted that the touchdown broke a long drought for the Bears. It was the first time in 38 games that the Bears have scored a touchdown from their own territory. The Bears started the drive on their own 20-yard line.

Montgomery has had a slow-paced season in 2020 despite being one of the contenders for the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year last season. He had 647 rushing yards in 11 games this season.

Chicago entered its Week 14 game against Houston losers of six straight. The Bears started the season 5-1 and it was thought the team could have made some noise in the NFC North division but the losing streak removed any hope of the team winning the division.

The Bears still have two key divisional matchups later this season.