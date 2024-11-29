Bears coach Matt Eberflus explains decision to not call timeout in final seconds as fans clamor for firing

The Chicago Bears had a chance to tie, or win, their game against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day — but time expired all while they had a timeout to use.

Quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked with 32 seconds left, but the Bears curiously did not stop the clock.

Williams then hiked the ball with seven seconds left and overthrew wide receiver Rome Odunze — the ball hit the turf with the clock at zeroes, giving the Lions a 23-20 victory.

The lack of calling a timeout was very unpopular with many on social media, who immediately began calling for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus’ job.

But, Eberflus had his reasons.

Considering the ball was at the Detroit 41 on the final play, the Bears could have gotten some chunk yards, then called a timeout to attempt a game-tying field goal.

But Eberflus said Williams waited too long to start the play — Eberlus wanted the ball hiked with around 18 seconds left, but it wasn’t snapped for another 11.

Eberflus defended the decision despite it backfiring.

“I like what we did there. Once it’s under 12 [seconds], you really don’t have an option… I think we handled it the right way… Didn’t work out the way we wanted to,” he said.

It was the sixth consecutive loss by the Bears, with each of their last two coming by the margin of a field goal against NFC North rivals.

Meanwhile, the Lions are now 11-1, their best start in franchise history, as quarterback Jared Goff threw two touchdowns, both to tight end Sam LaPorta, who finished with three catches for six yards.

Goff went 21-of-34 for 221 yards, with wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown leading the pack with 73 yards on five receptions.

Meanwhile, Williams turned up in the second half, finishing with 256 yards and three touchdown passes. Keenan Allen had 73 yards, while DJ Moore finished with 97.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.