Bears’ Caleb Williams reveals he was ‘fuming’ after Ben Johnson catfishing prank

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams said he was “fuming” after getting pranked by several kids into believing Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had accepted the Bears’ head coaching job.

Williams went viral this week after a video surfaced showing a group of young kids texting him as Johnson.

The rookie quarterback, believing the kids, jumped on a FaceTime call, where the prank was revealed.

Williams appeared to laugh off the encounter on the call, but in an appearance on the “St. Brown” podcast with Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, he revealed just how upset he was after the prank.

“That whole night I was getting texts. I was obviously getting spam calls from all my friends, like, ‘No way,’” Williams recalled. “I didn’t respond to one text. I was so mad. Pissed!”

Williams said he knew the kids were filming and was “trying not to flip out,” but it was a different story when he hung up.

“When I got off the call, I was fuming. I wanted to smash some s—. I was fuming,” he said, laughing about it.

Williams doesn’t know how they got his number, which he claims to have had at least 15 years.

“The text was so official. Like I’ve gotten that text from college coaches and other coaches before getting drafted and all of that. … It looked mad professional,” Williams said, adding he has since changed his phone number.

“I don’t know. I’ve had the number for probably 15 years. I don’t have it no more. New number. But I’ve had it for 15 years and so. I don’t know. Somebody must’ve gave it to them. Somebody must’ve said something, or he got lucky and just dialed the number.”

Despite his immediate reaction to the prank, Williams did give the young fans some credit.

“I ain’t gonna lie. It was a classic prank. It was a Grade A, S-tier prank. I gotta give them props. I wasn’t locked in in the moment.”